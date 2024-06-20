Imminent Sheffield Wednesday exit 'the sensible thing' for Cameron Dawson says ex-Owl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cameron Dawson’s forthcoming departure from Sheffield Wednesday will serve as the kickstart his career deserves, according to one of his famous goalkeeping predecessors.

The Millhouses stopper, who is a lifelong Wednesdayite and has been at the club since the age of 15, looks set to move on from S6 on a permanent basis when his contract comes to an end at the turn of the month. Talks have been had with League One side Bristol Rovers with regard to a switch that would reunite him with Matt Taylor after the pair shared a promotion-winning 2021/22 season during Dawson’s time on loan at Exeter City.

Wednesday offered the 28-year-old a new contract to stay on at S6 but with the experienced Ben Hamer having already been confirmed as a new signing, the club are pressing on with the loan re-signing of Brighton youngster James Beadle, who took Dawson’s place between the sticks when arriving in January.

Ex-Owls goalkeeper Chris Turner knows all about the emotions involved in leaving your hometown in pursuit of more regular playing opportunity and believes Dawson would be making the right decision in leaving for pastures new.

“There comes a stage in your career where it’s the sensible thing to do,” Turner told The Star. “I had it in my career, where I decided to leave the club to further my career and went to Sunderland. It’s the same for Cameron, he’s at the stage where he needs regular first team football and that’s what you want to do, you get no enjoyment sitting on the bench watching the team perform, feeling a bit down.

“If Cameron has got an opportunity to go out and be a number one, it would be a good time for him to move because he’s a professional footballer who has shown very good, encouraging signs that he’s going to be a great asset for some club. I saw what he did at Exeter and he was so well liked down there and did extremely well. A move would him would be good and it would refresh his career.

“Sometimes you have to step down to get back up. I think if he has good seasons at League One level then the Championship is only one season away and clubs higher up can come and get you.”

Dawson’s long-time partner in crime coming through the ranks at Wednesday was Joe Wildsmith. The duo spent their early years in first team football battling for senior minutes alongside Kieren Westwood in what would become a common theme for Dawson alongside the likes of David Stockdale, Devis Vasquez and latterly Beadle.

Wildsmith left the Owls in 2021 to join Derby County and enjoyed great success there, wining last season’s League One golden glove on the way to promotion. He’s on the lookout for a new club having left Pride Park and has been linked with a handful of clubs. It’s a blueprint Turner believes Dawson can follow.

He said: “It shows character moving to another club and it can give you a new appetite with new fans, new surroundings, a new manager. You start afresh again. If you get some good early form into your game you’re away and that’s what being a professional footballer is all about. Joe has gone on and established himself and if Cameron has that opportunity to do the same he can go off and enjoy football.

“They’re two local boys who have played for Sheffield Wednesday and I’m sure they’ll be delighted with that. I know I was. But if you have to go out and get yourself a career elsewhere then so be it. I think Cameron will do well, I know he will.”

If Bristol Rovers are to be the destination for Dawson, the existing relationship between him and boss Taylor can only be a good thing suggested Turner, who donned the gloves in Wednesday’s iconic 1991 League Cup win and went on to manage the club.