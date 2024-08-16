Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lot of Sheffield Wednesday fans will remember where they were when they found out that the Owls were signing Chris Waddle...

It felt audacious, it felt almost unprecedented. The Owls were doing alright under Trevor Francis, but the statement it would send to snap up a player like Waddle would push things on to a whole new level for Wednesdayites.

Alan Biggs was the man who broke the story, and he got it from the horse’s mouth too - ‘Tricky Trev’ handed him the line, and onto the back page it went. You can imagine the writer’s joy when the deal went ahead and one of the nation’s finest attacking midfielders made the switch from Marseille to Sheffield, and in this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’ he talks about how it felt to see that go through.

He also discusses the changes that the media has gone through since his early days, compares Big Jack to Big Ron, and gives his take on who has the best press food - Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield United.

You can watch the full episode here: https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52563491