Sheffield Wednesday might have to wait another week to pick up the points needed to climb out of the Championship's bottom three. That's the belief of former Owls midfielder turned pundit David Prutton, who is tipping Danny Rohl's side to fall to defeat in west London on Saturday afternoon.

It's fair to say Wednesday are overdue a win in the Championship, having picked up just one point in their last four games. As such, they remain in 23rd, and two points short of survival heading into the final six matches of the campaign.

QPR, on the other hand, have managed to propel themselves away from danger with two monumental results coming over the Easter weekend. Marti Cifuentes' side saw off Birmingham City on Good Friday and followed that up by beating Swansea City 1-0 on their travels on Monday.

As such, the Hoops are flying high with confidence and Prutton believes they might just have too much for Wednesday at Loftus Road.

"Under Cifuentes they've been phenomenal," Prutton said on his Sky Sports podcast alongside a prediction of 2-1 to QPR. "You mentioned Jimmy Dunne's goal, Steve Cook's was pretty decent as well to seal all three points on Monday.

"As for Wednesday, I'm not saying it's become a bit of a myth, there's been good work done at Wednesday by Danny Rohl but his work has not taken them away from any form of danger, has it? This will be tough and it's one that screams of a QPR victory if I'm brutally honest."

