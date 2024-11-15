'I'm an emotional guy' - Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker admits Owls regrets after leaving S6
Kuqi joined the Owls in 2002 from Stockport County, and though he finished his debut season as the club’s top goalscorer in the First Division he was unable to help them avoid dropping down into the third tier. The Finnish international thought he’d be part of fixing that in the 2003/04 campaign, but found out on his return from the offseason that he was no longer wanted.
“We were on holiday, and when I came back I found out that my shirt number had been changed,” he said on this week’s episode of ‘All Wednesday’. I’d been number nine and was given number 15… Because we’d got relegated you always feel a responsibility on your shoulders to come back, and with the size of the club - that club never deserved to be in League One.
"But then you come back and find out that your number is gone and that the manager is not planning to use you.”
And he admitted that he’d loved to have had the chance to stick around rather than moving on, even though he did excellently for himself wafter his move to Ipswich Town prior to becoming a Premier League player with Blackburn Rovers not long afterwards.
“Absolutely,” he replied when asked. “I’m quite an emotional guy and I live with emotions in myself. I know football is a team game and not an individual one, but when you get relegated you feel like it was partly your fault - especially when you play up front…You feel like it’s your responsibility and your fault because you’re the one to score the goals.”
