Sheffield Wednesday welcome Sheffield United to Hillsborough on Sunday hoping to grab their first Steel City derby win since 2012. We spoke to long-time Owls man Dominic Iorfa ahead of the big day.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Iorfa doesn’t tend to come across too many Sheffield United supporters. The Sheffield Wednesday centre-half is into his seventh season with the Owls and while growing from talented upstart to senior man during that time has built a life and family round these parts. Though he’s not always entirely comfortable with it, his children speak with the occasional northern twang. To those who serenade him as ‘the fastest man in Yorkshire’, he’s an honorary Yorkshireman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked of the number of Unitedites he’s come across in his time up north, Iorfa has to take a beat and later chuckles at the suggestion he might want to get his wiring checked after welcoming one of the red lot into his home on derby week. In his experience the city tends to be a little bluer in nature, perhaps.

“A couple of my neighbours are United fans, actually,” he said, deep in thought. “I had an electrician that came to my house the other day that was a Sheff U fan too. Other than that, I haven't met so many to be fair. I went to the services yesterday and it was just full of Wednesday fans, I go to the coffee shop and it's always Wednesday fans. I haven't actually come across too many United fans. Maybe there is, maybe it's just that they don't come up to me. When I do see Sheff U fans to be fair, it’s always good-natured banter.”

All being well and as expected, Sunday lunchtime will provide Iorfa with a 185th appearance in Wednesday colours and his third in matches against Sheffield United. Both previous outings - as they so often are in matches of this nature - were vice-tight and flustered affairs, a goalless draw at S6 back in March 2019 before November’s 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

But what isn’t quite as cagey is the passion shown off the pitch. Iorfa started life as a Tottenham Hotspur supporter and though he didn’t attend so many matches growing up, he remembers enough to appreciate the fierce nature of relations in a proper football rivalry. He remembers the gravity of Sol Campbell’s switch to Arsenal and the feeling of little derby success from his side against what was a fairly rampant Gunners side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

It’s a fairly familiar task he’s up against as a player rather than a fan this time out. Iorfa was on schoolboy terms at Southend United the last time Wednesday won one of these matches. And he knows what it would mean to scratch that itch. His very first start in Owls colours came in that 2019 draw and it’s the feeling at Hillsborough he remembers most clearly.

“I've got good memories of that and the atmosphere was a surprise,” he said. “As a football fan but an outsider, I knew it was a big game, but I didn't know how important it was and how big it was for the city until I joined the club. Walking out at Hillsborough that first game, the atmosphere made me realise just how big the derby is here. The two games that I've played have been two tight games, so it's the atmosphere I remember more than anything. They're up close, competitive games.

"When I joined I knew it was a big club, I knew Sheffield United was a big club as well and I knew it was a big game growing up as a youngster watching it occasionally on TV when it was on Sky but you don't really know how big it is until you join the area. When I walked out at Hillsborough for the first time in a derby, that's what made me realise, 'Wow, this is a massive game.'”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the wails of Bramall Lane’s ‘Greasy Chip Butty’ before the lunchtime kick-off in November, it was noted that the caginess of that first derby clash in over five years was at times reflected from the terraces. Iorfa has backed Wednesday supporters to outstrip the effort of their rivals late last year, reiterating the vast impact a loud and raucous Hillsborough can have not only on his side, but the opposition. And the pre-match rendition of ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’ is one he’s looking forward to as ever.

"I've played here a long time now and it still gets me every single time,” he grinned. “Every time they sing it, I just smile and I'm ready to go. It still gets me. It is electric when it's at full volume, to be sure.

“I'll put it this way, the one I played at Hillsborough, the atmosphere was much better. So going into Sunday, we'll see. We all know the noise our fans can make and so I'm looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They play such a big part. It gives us a massive boost but it's for away teams coming to Hillsborough, too. When Hillsborough is rocking you can kind of see their body language change, they're intimidated by it as well. When we're playing well and putting them under pressure you can see they take a backward step. It has a massive impact.”

A South-end-on-Sea Spurs fan he may be, Dominic Iorfa is a man now woven into the fabric of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. Having played a part in some of the club’s most revered memories in its modern history, he’s looking to add another.