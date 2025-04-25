Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has made a crystal clear hint on Ike Ugbo ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Portsmouth this weekend.

Ike Ugbo heads into the penultimate match of Sheffield Wednesday’s season still searching for his first Championship goal of the campaign - and he may well get the chance to do so on Saturday. The Owls welcome survival-secured Portsmouth to Hillsborough hoping to grab their second home win on the spin after what has been a torrid campaign at S6 this time out.

Summer signing Ugbo has shared the turbulence of that campaign but having sealed his switch from French club Troyes in the Summer after his goals inspired Wednesday’s historic safety stretch last year, the feeling is that he has the support of the wider club in his mission to reignite his spark in front of goal.

The 26-year-old has played only seven minutes of football since February and has been in and out of the matchday squad. The reality is that any sustained return to the starting line-up may have to wait until next season - but the hope is that he can take a goal with him into the summer. Röhl hinted that he would be in the squad for the visit of Pompey.

“On Monday I had a conversation with two players, it was about who comes into the squad and who doesn’t,” the German coach told The Star. “On this part I try to manage this and it meant that one player was in the squad and another was in the other squad. I think that tomorrow we change something in the squad and it means the opportunity is there.

“Tomorrow maybe there comes the point and that would be a fantastic finish for him, to take a positive feeling out of the season and to take this into a new season. I’m convinced if he has a normal pre-season with six or seven weeks to prepare everything he will be ready for the new season.

“One thing is clear; he will not lose his football skills in one season. It is more about the mind, the head, the momentum, the self-confidence. This will come back I believe.”

