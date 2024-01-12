'Excited' Ike Ugbo greets Sheffield Wednesday fans with bullish end of season claim

Sheffield Wednesday's newest face says it's obvious the impact manager Danny Röhl has had on the club since his arrival - and has no fear over the club's survival prospects this season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls sit three points adrift of the safety places after 26 matches, a deficit they have slashed from 12 points at one stage with a run of results that has them sitting pretty in the form guides. Ike Ugbo has arrived on loan from French side Troyes after his time at Cardiff City was cut short and in his unveiling interview with swfc.co.uk spoke of a confidence in Röhl and Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Chelsea academy graduate said: "It is clear what the coach has brought to this team, I spoke to him and had a good feeling that he can help me and I can help the team. It’s important you have the right feeling when it comes to the coach, I am still learning the game and trying to develop myself and am excited by what he showed me. I’m ready to go straight away, I have shown what I can do in this league and the club have seen what I can bring to this team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday face the difficult task of taking their winning run to four matches at high-flying Southampton this weekend but have their ultimate goal set on where they end up in May - and a place in next season's second tier. Having watched their progress from an opposition angle in recent weeks, Ugbo expressed huge belief that they can achieve that ambition.