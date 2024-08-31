Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has mulled over the selection of striker Ike Ugbo heading into this afternoon’s clash at Millwall.

A vast summer transfer influx has left Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl with decisions to make throughout his squad, with 11 players having joined the club this summer. One man expected to play in the vast majority of matches is Ike Ugbo, who was signed on a permanent basis earlier this month for £2.5m from French club Troyes.

The Canada international has gone through the gears in terms of match minutes since his signing, with his first start back at the club since his loan move last season arriving with a goal in their 5-1 Carabao Cup win at Grimsby Town on Tuesday evening. As is the method generally with new players, Röhl has spoken about the need to phase him through a period of volume-building to prevent injury further down the road. It leaves open the question of whether or not he’ll be seen as ready to start at Millwall this afternoon.

Röhl said in pre-match press conference: “I think it was a good start, it was good that he was a starter and that in the second half he played some minutes together with Jamal. This is also helpful. When we signed him it was clear to me that he needed some time because he did not have the pre-season that we had and step by step he comes closer and closer. He scored, the goal was fantastic with good movement in the box. We go in the right direction and we keep on going with this.

“I think you can always start like this and this is a little bit of my idea, but it depends a little bit what is really helpful for the next game. When you look back on the previous season we started sometimes in this way of course.”

Wednesday took an important 2-0 win at The Den last season in a performance that injected new vigour into their survival battle. The Owls boss is expecting a tough battle and has warned his players they must be ready for a ‘proper fight’ when the whistle blows in the capital. Despite a stuttering start to their season, Millwall’s overall form under Neil Harris is up there with anything in the Championship since his appointment in February.

“We know Millwall is always a tough place to go, it is about winning duels, long balls, second balls, defend set pieces well,” Röhl continued. “We must have a good intensity in the game and then in the right moments you have to bring your style of football into the ground. First you must do the right things in such a game. We did well the last time but I think there is a little bit of a different spirit there at the moment, the new manager goes back to the 4-4-2, very direct with some good patterns in the final third.

“They took a lot of points since he arrived and even now in the last three results it is always very close, never a big defeat, it is always a tough race to beat them. We are ready for this, we prepared and I think we should take the good things from the cup game into this game and be sharp and ready for a proper fight.”

Röhl smiled when asked about the hostile reputation of a Millwall crowd and last season took heart from the way Wednesday were able to overcome turn the atmosphere against the home side back in February. It’s something he has spoken to the players about, he admitted.

“They create a lot of energy, the way they pay football, this is what you have to understand and what you have to stop and bring your style of football on the ground,” he said. “If you try to play the same direction like them then I tell you they are better, this is a challenge for the mindset of the group.

“The good thing for us as a group is that we had this experience, some new players will see what it is to play in Millwall where it is a bit different, but we saw some clips, we saw how they create energy in the stadium and it is a little bit upto us how we can stop this. You have to be able to go into such a game with the right tools. If we do this then I am very positive for such a game.”