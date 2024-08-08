Ike Ugbo out to push harder at Sheffield Wednesday after seven-figure transfer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The signing of Ike Ugbo has given Sheffield Wednesday a monster boost heading into their season opener against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

New Sheffield Wednesday signing Ike Ugbo has opened up on the reasons he has chosen to commit his future to the club following a seven-figure switch from French club Troyes. The Canada international was announced in spectacular fashion at 5pm on Thursday, interrupting Danny Röhl’s pre-match press conference with a knock on the door and a big reveal live on YouTube.

Famed for a telephone goal celebration during a vital loan stint at Hillsborough in the second half of the last campaign, Ugbo’s own phone has been lit up this summer with enquiries from his Owls teammates as to when he could be returning. Skipper Barry Bannan told The Star over the weekend that he had been badgering the 25-year-old to head back to S6 and it turns out he wasn’t the only one.

Ugbo told The Star: “It was nice that the lads have been speaking to me as well but the feeling was so mutual, I wanted to come back. It wasn’t just Baz, Anthony was bantering me as well, I’ve had loads of messages from loads of the players and I’m just happy to have finally got it over the line. From all the appreciation and the love from the fans, they’ve seen what I can do and it’s time to improve on what I did last season.”

The transfer has been in the works for much of the summer, with plenty of work done behind the scenes to complete. Ugbo was a key target of Röhl, who is an admirer of the attributes he can add to the side. On a saga that has seen the likes of Stoke City, Birmingham City and more recently Sunderland beaten to the deal, the former Chelsea youth man admitted he had his wobbles over whether a deal would complete, but ultimately always had confidence.

“I wish I could say I was,” he smiled when asked if it was always a deal that would get done. “But sometimes it was getting tough for me, I was waiting so long for it to happen and as days go on you think ‘Maybe it won’t happen’. But in my mind I always wanted to come back. I’ve had loads of conversations with the gaffer over the summer, so really I always felt confident it would happen at the end of the day.

“I think it was clear after the last game of the season when I spoke to the gaffer I made it clear that I wanted to work with him and that we wanted to work together again and we wanted to keep pushing.

At 25 Ugbo has already played for 10 clubs in a career that has included eight loan moves. The permanent switch will allow him to lay roots at S6, something he has wanted to do for some time.

“There’s a lot of factors that came into it, coming back to Sheffield,” he said. “I wanted somewhere I could call home and how I ended up finishing the season, my mind was always made up in a way. Of course there were going to be offers here and there but I think I had my mind made up already.”