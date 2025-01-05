Ike Ugbo agony moment showed special Sheffield Wednesday togetherness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The reaction of players and supporters to an agonising Ike Ugbo penalty miss against Millwall on Saturday showed a palpable togetherness and support of the Sheffield Wednesday striker.

The nine-cap Canada international was handed the ball to take on the responsibility of taking a spot kick earned by Anthony Musaba shortly before half-time in a move designed to end his wait for a league goal this season. He stepped up confidently but put the penalty over the bar in what according to renowned stats website Transfermarkt was the first miss of seven penalties he taken in his career.

Crestfallen at the lost opportunity, Ugbo sunk to a crouch but was quickly hauled to his feet by Owls skipper Barry Bannan, with Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama also quick to offer support. Wednesday fans loudly sung his name after the miss and at the half-time whistle sang again as teammates once again consoled him on his way down the tunnel.

The Owls went on to draw the game 2-2 with youngster Gabriel Otegbayo netting an equalising maiden senior goal after Valery had earlier given them the lead. It gave Wednesday a 16th point earned from behind this season. Speaking after the match, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl shrugged off any notion of Ugbo fault for the result and made clear the match was drawn because of defending errors in what was a promising performance in possession.

“We stay together,” he said. “There is no room for disappointment. At the half-time we go in together and in the stadium it feels immediately that we support him. Of course we look back and it could be a crucial moment in this game but even then, if we have clean sheets we win and we do not speak about this moment.

“If we score, everybody says it is fantastic togetherness from the group, that everybody helps each other. After the game this is easy to say of course, that it could be a crucial thing to win the game, to go 2-0, but at 2-0 at half-time I am still saying the opposition need only one goal and they are back in. We need clean sheets, this is the point.”

Röhl took great pride in that response by players and fans and made reference to the hard work Ugbo continues to put in leading the line for the side. The 26-year-old offered link-up play with those around him and is one of the most natural pressers in the Owls squad.

“It was fantastic,” Röhl continued. “Ugbo played 60 minutes of a good game for us, good deep runs behind, good pressing, all the stuff you want to see from a striker. This is one moment we look through and people say 'Why not this, why not this?' But this is football. It is about decision making in this moment and after the game it is always easy to say we should do this or this. It's more about we scored two goals, had so many chances, so many opportunities. It was well played. Today was with the ball similar to the Plymouth game. It is clean sheets (that are the problem).”