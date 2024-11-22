'Iké knows this' - Sheffield Wednesday boss throws weight behind struggling striker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s coming up to seven months since Iké Ugbo last scored a league goal for Sheffield Wednesday, but Danny Röhl is backing him to find his scoring touch again.

Ugbo was a huge part of the Owls survival last season, getting seven goals in 18 Championship matches to make sure that Wednesday were still playing second tier football in 2023/24. That form prompted Röhl and push for his permanent signing over the summer, with the club stumping up a significant figure to secure his move from Troyes in France.

The 26-year-old has now almost played as many games this season as he did on loan last time out, however his only goal has come in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town, and the Owls boss admits that it is something that leaves him with decisions to ponder. But his overall message remains clear.

“We look a little bit at the full picture with him,” Röhl said. “We signed him last year on loan in a situation where he was on the bench and nobody trusted him, and brought him back with our style of football and had him scoring goals. He was very helpful for us, a key player in helping us stay in the league - it’s why we decided in the summer to try and bring him here.

“Now you have two choices as a manager… Give him one chance, or two chances, and say he’s out. Or you find a way, which is my job, to give him more chances and get him in better positions. It’s about helping him get back to scoring, and I believe in him - I’m convinced the moment will come, and if he gets one goal I believe he’ll get more and more.

“Iké knows this, the teams knows this, and now I’m looking for what is the best setup to get him back to being a goalscorer.”

Wednesday’s top scorer in the league this season so far is Josh Windass, with four goals, and Röhl will be hoping that - even if Ugbo goes get amongst the goals again - there are plenty more to come from all of his players if they’re to make progress up the table.