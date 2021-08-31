If there's one man who can get the best out of Sheffield Wednesday-linked Saido Berahino..

The former West Bromwich Albion on Stoke City striker, banished to a life in Belgium after his reputation waned in England, has been linked with a switch back to the EFL for a reunion with his former Baggies manager Darren Moore.

A shock switch would represent a huge second chance for former wonderkid Berahino, who after a blistering start to his senior career was called up by England and was the subject of major interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. Now 28, it seems he could be offered one last chance to get it right.

There’s no doubt he has had issues in the past. Berahino has had scrapes with the law and was famously – and cruelly – singled out by his former teammate Glen Johnson for alleged attitude problems while at Stoke in an extraordinary radio monologue that has no doubt cast problems in the striker’s subsequent career.

Saido Berahino is of interest to Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports.

Berahino has since rejected those claims in the strongest possible terms, with other figures – including some of those who played at Stoke at the time – having criticised Johnson for what was seen as a vindictive and needless attack.

What is fact is that the young striker called up to Roy Hodgson’s England squad in 2014 would not have seen himself cast out on loan from Belgian side Zulte Waragem seven years later. And so like many of the players Moore has brought in this summer, he has a sure-fire point to prove, be that at Wednesday or elsewhere.

If Moore, a manager he trusts and who he worked with when he was at his very best, can light that fire within him, at 28 he still has plenty of time to turn his eventful career around.

Character is central to what Moore is trying to build at Wednesday and the goodwill he has built up in his short time at Wednesday means he will be trusted implicitly on these calls.