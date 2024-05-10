Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, joked that if he’d known how crazy the Championship was, maybe he wouldn’t have come.

The German did a phenomenal job at Hillsborough after coming on board in October, putting the Owls on course to formulating midtable form throughout and finishing the campaign with a promotion-challenging run of results.

But despite the points they picked up, it wasn’t until the 11th hour that Wednesday actually managed to get out of the bottom three – and in the end they managed to stay up having spent just 22 days outside of the drop zone all season.

Röhl has spoken previously about the competitiveness of the division that he took his first managerial role in, and speaking after they got the job done last weekend he discussed how tough it has been.

“I’m honest, if I’d known this before then I wouldn’t have come!” he said with a smile. “But no, it’s a crazy league. For me, everybody can beat everybody in the Championship. You see that you have to take points consistently, but even when took points and points and points we only got closer to the line - because other teams won.

"It’s a tough league. For me you can speak about the Premier League, but the Championship is maybe the closest challenge that you can have - in the world.”

