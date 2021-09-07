Johnson has been heavily critical of Berahino in the past, saying that he was ‘always going against the grain’, but has now urged the 28-year-old to ‘show us what he can do’ after being given another chance to make the grade in English football. At the time, the forward said he was ‘disappointed’ by Johnson’s comments, saying ‘he really hurt me deep inside’.

Berahino joined the Owls from Zulte-Waragem on transfer deadline day as Darren Moore secured another attacking threat for his League One arsenal, and the player himself says that he comes back to the UK as a more mature person.

Speaking to Bettingodds.com, the striker’s former Stoke City teammate said, “Obviously I worked with him for a while and obviously I haven’t seen him for a few years, so I don’t know whether he’s bucked his ideas up or not, but he’s capable of scoring goals.

“It’s all about him, really. If he gets his head right and wants to work hard and wants to perform, then I believe he can. It’s up to him. He’s got a lifeline, he’s got another opportunity. Let him show us what he can do.”

Berahino had played four times for Waragem this season prior to completing his switch to Hillsborough, and could well be in line for his debut in blue and white this weekend as the Owls travel to face Plymouth Argyle and attempt to get back on top of the League One table.