Identity of mystery Sheffield Wednesday trialist revealed to be Ipswich Town youngster

Neil Thompson’s young Owls named a strong side including the likes of Ryan Galvin, Liam Waldock, Jayden Onen and Charles Hagan in their side but were unable to record their second win on the bounce.

One of their two mystery trialists is understood to be Ipswich Town youngster Colin Oppong.

A bustling forward, 19-year-old Oppong is out of contract at the end of the month and appears to have been put forward as an option for Wednesday as they look to bolster their numbers in the academy.

Sheffield Wednesday's under-23 boss Neil Thompson.

He has recently spent time on trial at Birmingham City, where he stepped out for the club’s under-23 side in a 2-2 draw with Burnley as recently as last week.

As per reports in East Anglia, Oppong was also checked out during a trial period with Colchester United earlier this season.

Born in Northern Ireland, he joined Ipswich from Cliftonville in 2019, and though he has never featured in the first team at Portman Road, Oppong has loan experience out at Lowestoft and according to reports spent a trial period with Dartford in the summer.

He appears set to leave Ipswich in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen whether he continues his trial at Wednesday or indeed whether he has done enough to be offered something more permanent with Thompson’s Owlets.