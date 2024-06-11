Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday target, Yan Valery, has admitted that he’d love to make the move back to English football.

The 25-year-old defender, who is predominantly a right back, was linked with the Owls last week by l’Equipe in France, and The Star understands that while the interest is real, a deal is far from done at this point - with plenty of other clubs keen on him as well after Angers’ promotion.

Valery does have a year left to run on his current deal with the French side, meaning that an agreement would have to be found with them if a transfer was to happen, but with Danny Röhl having worked with him before during their time together at Southampton it’s thought to be something that he wants to get done.

And if his link with Röhl wasn’t enough, it turns out that the former Saints man would definitely welcome a return to British shores if the opportunity arose.

The Tunisian international, in an interview with 90 Football, said earlier this month, “Actually, I have become English. When I go to England, I immediately feel this calmness and this way of living that I personally prefer...

“If I had the chance to go back to England, I’d take it. I have really felt a warmth and things that I think are normal for a human being. He shouldn’t be bitter or not like his neighbour just because he’s different or because he sees life differently. We all live together, if you can help your neighbour, you help them. It’s more like that in England. You find that less easily in France.”