The right-back, who has re-signed for the Owls after three years at Bristol City, told The Star he can’t wait to get going in a Wednesday shirt and that after nine consecutive seasons playing in the Championship, he wouldn’t have considered a drop to League One for any other club.

“I only ever would have done it with Sheffield Wednesday, ” he said. “And that’s the honest truth.

“When I got the call from the manager and spoke to my agent, we had a discussion and I was right up for the challenge.

“Aside from that call, I’d have been looking to stay in the Championship and I would have done if Sheffield Wednesday hadn’t come calling. It’s a crazy transfer window and there were times that I thought whether any call was going to come. It was a really up and down summer for me.

“I’m thankful to get to a place where I feel very comfortable and I can bring the best football out of myself.”

Wednesday have already brought in a raft of new players in what is a huge rebuilding process and Hunt provides valuable experience for the challenge ahead.

He made his second Owls debut in a clean sheet effort against Championship Huddersfield Town on Sunday in a back four that included two of his previous teammates, Sam Hutchinson and Liam Palmer.

And the bitter memories of playoff defeat with those men are part of the motivation behind his return, he said.

“We can call it a little bit of success when I was last here, we fell short of getting to the Premier League but we were winning football matches and that feeling is almost as good as getting promoted really.

“It was such a shame to fall short and now in League One, I thought it was a good chance to right that and get another promotion on my CV.