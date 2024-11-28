How do you decide who’s the penalty taker when you never get any? That was something Sheffield Wednesday had to deal with this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been almost 600 days since the last one - which was converted by Michael Smith in that game against Peterborough United at Hillsborough - prior to Josh Windass stepping up against his dad’s former club, Hull City, and he despatched it with aplomb to give the Owls a much-needed lead.

There was a bit of a decision to make in terms of who would have it, of course, but Alex Miller was on the latest episode of ‘All Wednesday’ from his hotel room the morning afterwards, and he thinks the right choice was made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on this week’s edition, he said, “It was interesting actually watching who was going to take it. Michael Smith, who you’d assume is the main main, wasn’t on the pitch. Iké Ugbo, there was some sort of conversation and you wondered if he’d be given the chance to get his season up and running - but in the end I think it went to the right person.

"Barry Bannan was milling around as well, but he stepped away. It was obviously identified that Josh was the man, and it was a well-taken penalty. He’s a man with ice in his veins in the big moments.”

You can watch this full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm on Wednesday evenings to get us on your big screen! Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.