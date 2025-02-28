Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker Ian Poveda could feature for Sunderland at Hillsborough tonight.

Had things worked out a little differently the Colombia international, who made a marked impact in his short time with the Owls last season, could well be a Wednesday player after featuring highly on Wednesday’s list of summer transfer targets.

Talks were had but Poveda eventually signed a three-year deal with the Black Cats - with an option of a fourth - having left Leeds United. When Wednesday originally signed Poveda last January a permanent transfer was mooted before the two clubs settled on a loan deal until the end of what proved to be a remarkable survival tilt.

Poveda’s expected availability for this evening’s Hillsborough match-up comes after he served a one-match disciplinary ban instigated by Sunderland themselves for failing to report for a team event on time. The talented 25-year-old was left out of their squad for their win over Luton Town earlier this month. The Star has reason to believe time keeping was never a strength during a stint at S6 that saw him make 10 appearances.

He returned to the Sunderland squad to make a four-minute substitute appearance in defeat at his old club Leeds and was an unused substitute last time out as Regis Le Bris’ side lost to Hull City. The internal ban came as the latest bump in the road of a troubled start to life in the North East for the former Manchester City starlet, who has faced repeat injury issues and has so far made only six off-the-bench appearances for his new club.

Speaking earlier this month ahead of the disciplinary action, Sunderland boss Le Bris said on Poveda: “Ian has good qualities but he’s not played for a long period. When he came in against Middlesbrough, he had an opportunity [to score] and this was a good reminder that at this level, we have to be humble because even if you are very talented it is tough to build a good connection.”