Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One chat with Danny Röhl was all it took for Ian Poveda to be convinced Sheffield Wednesday was the club for him. The Owls fought off competition from elsewhere in the Championship to land Poveda on loan from Leeds United in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

The Colombia international, who represented England at youth level, has struggled to make his mark at Elland Road this season, with just seven Championship appearances coming under Daniel Farke. As such, he'll be keen to kick on at Hillsborough over the second half of the season and he looks set to be involved in some capacity this weekend against Huddersfield Town, a game that is steeped in pressure for both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Poveda opened up on the role Röhl played in convincing him to join the club, while also outlining what he could add to the squad.

"I'm happy to be here," he told the club website. "I had a meeting with the manager and for me that was the deciding factor.

"He was explaining to me his style of play and methodology in terms of playing and he said to me I was going to be an important player in his team and he wanted me to come, so I was more than happy to say yes.

"It's been a hectic day, a lot of patience and a lot of work that needed finishing off but I'm happy that it's done. I know obviously with my work rate that's a minimum to be important to the team, with goals and assists as well, I'm just excited to start playing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his style of play, he added: "I'm always direct, threatening the opposition, I like to pass the ball forward, create chances, score goals and assists as well. I feel like I'm an exciting player so hopefully they'll enjoy watching me play.