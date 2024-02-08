Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 23-year-old trickster made the deadline day move having found opportunities in the stacked Leeds squad hard to come by in recent months and made his debut two days later as a substitute in a chastening 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

The Star reported at the outset of Poveda's likely move down the M1 that the two clubs had discussed terms on a permanent deal, with Wednesday's Championship relegation rivals Birmingham City also vying for a move that would have reunited the Colombian international with his former Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray. As the evening went on, The Star later revealed that the move had changed in nature and that it would be completed as a loan until the end of the season, a change-up in the nature of the deal that Röhl has admitted was the case.

Asked for the reasons behind the late change, Röhl told The Star: "This was a difficult one but for me the key point is that the player is now here. Sometimes there is an agreement between clubs and it makes more sense or less sense. But it is important he is here and I am happy with that. We will give him time. He has shown in the past he has great skills and these skills can help us."

Poveda is one of seven loan players in the current Wednesday changing room - James Beadle, Kristian Pedersen, Momo Diaby, Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Fletcher and Ike Ugbo are the others - with EFL clubs only permitted to name a maximum of five in a matchday squad. It served to pose a potential selection headache for the Owls for the remainder of the season and raised uncertainty over the future of a player whose contract at Elland Road is set to come to an end in the summer.

It raises the question of whether Wednesday will use the next months to convince the 23-year-old to sign for the club on a more permanent basis when that time comes. His age and profile strike him as the sort of player Röhl has spoken about when discussing the building of a new squad at S6 in the coming transfer windows.

"Yeah, this is exactly what I will do," Röhl said. "Now we will start to prepare for the summer and that means to look for our players, to extend contracts, to speak with them and look for new options in the summer. We have to make the decision. If we are convinced on players then we have to move and do it as soon as possible and get players we can take in the future."

The youngster came through the youth systems of some of Europe's biggest clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City included - and counts Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa among his references down the years. A bright, creative player who can play off the right or as a number 10, there will be hope he can step up in the absence of key man Josh Windass, who is set to miss 'weeks' with an unspecified injury.