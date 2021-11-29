That’s the opinion of Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt, who believes his in-form forward Elias Kachunga could have been a success at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Germany-born Congo international came and went as a Hillsborough player last season having not played a game in front of supporters and failing to score in 27 league appearances.

But over the Pennines at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers, Kachunga is fit and firing, scoring a stunning fourth goal in as many games in the Trotters’ 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town over the weekend.

Why has the forward caught light after such a miserable spell in South Yorkshire?

“I think he just needed someone to support him and believe in him,” said Bolton boss Ian Evatt. “I think it was very difficult for him at Sheffield Wednesday last year with what was going on at that football club and likewise with Huddersfield once they got relegated, it was a transitional period for them, and things change really quickly.

“His understanding and game understanding of the positions is first class,” Evatt continued.

“That is what you get players that have played in the Premier League, they just pick things up naturally than others.

“We knew he had real talent. Real pedigree. And he is still at a good age. By no means an old player and there’s still growth in him, which we are seeing now.