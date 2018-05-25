'I want to stay at this great club,' says almost-forgotten Sheffield Wednesday attacker

It seems like a very long time ago that Sheffield Wednesday fans were on their feet hailing one of the best Owls goals of recent years.

Almost three years have passed since Marco Matias' strike for Wednesday against Leeds United at Elland Road which would go on to win EFL Goal of the Season. Matias played 22 times in that his first season at the club, scoring three goals, but the following campaign saw him turn out just twice. In the second of those, in the last game of the regular season against Fulham, he was sent off.

Out of favour under Carlos Carvalhal in the season just passed, plus injury and another red card, this time against Birmingham City, meant that Matias against struggled to make an impact.

However, there were some signs that Jos Luhukay was prepared to give him a chance and for that reason, the now fit-again Portuguese is looking forward to trying to pin down a regular place in the Owls team, with the winger having no intention of leaving.

“Once again the injuries didn’t leave me (last season)," he told Portuguese newspaper A Bola. "I had a stretch on one knee, it was a month and a half away. But with this manager I started to play more and have more chances.

"I hope the next season will be my time for affirmation. I still have another year of contract. I am very happy and wish to continue at this great club.”