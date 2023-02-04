Wednesday expects that every man, woman and child will do their duty.

That’s the message Owls fans should take through the turnstiles in the moments before their monster clash with Plymouth Argyle this afternoon, according to the man who will clap along with each fan and kick every ball with each player.

Though evenings such as their FA Cup win over Newcastle United last month harked back to days gone by, Hillsborough has rarely been the cauldron of yesteryear in recent times.

But with the opportunity for the club to rise into top spot, a sold-out stadium should rise together in support of a side going up against one of its toughest challenges in a four-month unbeaten run.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been asked to step out in full voice by manager Darren Moore.

Quiet Wednesdayites, Moore said, need to find something within themselves – there’s no excuse for not attempting to impact the performance from your seat.

“I’m quite excited by it,” he said, having outlined Hillsborough’s ability to ‘put the hairs up on the back of your neck’.

“I heard it was going to be a sell-out early in the week, I thought; yes! Brilliant, excellent.

“I want to put this message out; if you’re coming to S6 tomorrow and you’re part of Sheffield Wednesday and you are mute? I will personally see you myself!

“I want you to be in full voice, getting right behind the team. That’s what we want you to do.”

Asked to pull out examples of the Wednesday home support at its best since he took over as manager, Moore pinpointed the play-off semi-final against Sunderland last season alongside that Newcastle win.

A sense for the big occasion was palpable in a tub-thumping press conference. Wearing a face of calm confidence throughout, he asked to reach the decibels of those outings past – and better them.

“When they’re like that as supporters, you’d have to go a long way, far and wide across the country trying to find a better arena,” he said. “I’m saying that to them as their manager.