Sheffield Wednesday’s newest recruit was at least partly convinced that Hillsborough was the next destination for him by one of his fellow new signings, he has revealed.

The signing of Frenchman Momo Diaby was confirmed by the club early on Friday morning, on a season-long loan from Portuguese top tier side Portimonense.

The towering midfielder will provide more options to Owls boss Xisco in midfield. He turns 27 next month.

He arrives with a familiar face in camp, having previous played with Chilean international Juan Delgado at F.C. Paços de Ferreira.

Delgado provided the Owls with a glowing reference, Diaby told the club’s media team as part of his transfer unveiling, also saying that a switch to English football is a dream he has harboured for some time.

“I know Juan, I have played with him before,” he said. “Before I came I spoke with him and he told me great things about the club.

“I am very happy and I hope we have a good season. I am here to help the team.

“As soon as I heard, it was clear I wanted to come to Sheffield Wednesday and I am very happy because I will finally play in England, it has always been a dream.

“I can’t wait, I have heard a lot of good things about the fans and I want to tell them that me and the rest of the team will do our best to make them happy.”