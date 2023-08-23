Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that any team who has 10 new players and a new manager will experience some early difficulties.

It’s been a tough start for the Spaniard at Hillsborough since his arrival over the summer, with Wednesday’s only 90-minute victory coming against National League outfit, Chesterfield, in a preseason friendly.

This weekend offers up another chance to fix that as Wednesday make the trip over to Cardiff City in search of their first points of the Championship campaign, and the Owls boss says that he’s still getting to grips with what his players can and can’t offer – giving Ashley Fletcher as an example of one who he is expecting more of as time goes by.

He told the media after the 1-0 loss to Preston North End, "Which team starts with 10 new players, a new manager and everything? If you think it is easy, you think if you change only one person in your office you have a problem? We changed 10 in the dressing room. I am not selfish about that.

"I need to understand what velocity they have, I am pushing them to find this. Do I want (Ashley) Fletcher for example to give me more? Of course, but it is his first week’s training. He needs more time, maybe he can, maybe not.

"Pre-season is like that. I know the capacity of him and what he can give me. I am sure in two weeks or three weeks he will be one of the best for us."