‘I’m not thinking about what happens with a good or bad result’: Jos Luhukay is not worried about his job as Sheffield Wednesday gear up for Sheffield derby

Jos Luhukay has dismissed any fears over his job as the Owls finalise their preparations for the first Sheffield derby of the season.

Wednesday have slipped from sixth to 17th in the Championship after a run of four straight defeats.

Luhukay is under growing pressure to rectify their fortunes, starting away to Sheffield United tomorrow.

When quizzed if he had spoken to Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri and been given assurances about his position, Luhukay told The Star: "I have been in football a long time. I'm not thinking about what happens with a good or bad result.

"I have given my best in the 10 months I have been here.

"And what I say before, four weeks ago, was I a king in Sheffield?

"We were in sixth position and stayed in a play-off position. From every side, it was positive.

"Four weeks later, I'm the same person and I'm the same coach and four times later you have a bad result and now I'm a bad person in Sheffield."

Luhukay cut an animated and passionate figure in his press briefing yesterday.

He said: "When I have the feeling my work is not accepted or not respected... the most important thing is when the players give me the feeling that I am not the right person in this chair now, then we must make a decision.

"But I do not have that feeling. So my energy must go more into my team and to my players, and not (to respond to questions like this).

"I am very relaxed with that. And believe me, I have the coolness and I have the experience to try to handle this but we must do it together.

"Alone, you can not do anything. But together you can come, in another way, back. That is the successful way."

Luhukay said he has been involved in bigger derbies in Germany, in terms of attendances, when questioned about the status of all Sheffield clash.

But the former Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach chief has reminded his Owls players of the significance of the fixture.

"I have spoken to the players in the last few days," said Luhukay. "I have 100 per cent responsibility when we have success and when we don't.

"But the team must take responsibility tomorrow. Everything I try to do is bring success back to the team.

"You need the responsibility. You play for pride, honour and respect.

"You play to win a derby so the players must also understand that."

