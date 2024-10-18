Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barry Bannan has reiterated his desire to see out the rest of his football career at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls skipper is now in his tenth season with the Owls following his move as a free agent almost a decade ago, and he’s since gone on to make over 400 appearances, directly contribute to 100 goals, and write his name into the history books of the club that he’s fallen in love with.

As he approaches his 35th birthday in December there has been, once again, talk of his future and the need to - one day - replace him in the Owls’ ranks, however he wants to try and put that to bed through his performances, insisting that his attitude towards the game is helping maintain his ability to get around the pitch like he does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Talk about my future has happened a lot recently!” he told SportsBoom. “You just get used to it... I feel great at the minute. I’ve played every game this season, even the cup games I’ve been involved in those as well. If I can keep doing this then hopefully that will put an end to ‘this is his last year’ talk again!

“I’ve been here a long time. They’ve been brilliant with me since I walked through the door. I’ve got a close bond with the fans and the club. It’s a place that I hold dear in my heart. I love it here. I’d love to end my career at Hillsborough if it was down to me. I’ve made that clear over a number of years now, I want to finish my career here. Sadly, sometimes that doesn’t happen in football. It’s down to the manager and the chairman, if they can keep putting up with me!

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

“I’m just concentrating on living a good lifestyle away from football. I’ve done that for a good few years now and I feel as fit as I did when I first came in at Sheffield Wednesday. “Obviously age will catch up with you at some point, but I’m lucky that I’m slight in stature and light on my feet.” “Touch wood…I’ve not had many injuries over the years and that all plays a part in prolonging your career.”

Bannan is set to make his 415th appearance for the Owls on Saturday against Burnley as he steps closer to entering the club’s top 10 of all time.