"I know him very well!" Danny Röhl looking forward to battle with 'future coach' ex-Sheffield Wednesday man
All-action midfielder Will Vaulks left Hillsborough over the summer at the end of his contract, taking on a fresh opportunity at the Kassam Stadium. He left as the owner of a Wednesday player of the year gong, voted for by supporters after the Wirral-born battler played an important role in their historic survival effort earlier this year.
A Wales international, Vaulks sat out of the Yellows’ defeat to QPR this week - the first time he has not featured for his new side in this Championship campaign. The Owls know they’ll come up against a fierce competitor should he be brought back into the side.
“It is good to see him back, let’s see,” a smiling Röhl told The Star looking ahead to the Oxford trip. “I don’t know if he will be playing; he is sometimes in, sometimes out. I think he will knock on the door of the manager and say he wants to play! I know him very well!
“We will see. He will do everything for his team and we will do everything for us as a group, for our own team. He was helpful last season for us, he was a guy on the pitch who was always talking, he always took the responsibility. I am sure in the future we will see him as a coach. He is a great character, but tomorrow at three o’clock, he fights for his team and we fight for our goals. This is OK.”
