Whatever the set-up of Sheffield Wednesday’s midfield at Oxford United tomorrow, it may well be that it comes up against a snarling but familiar face.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All-action midfielder Will Vaulks left Hillsborough over the summer at the end of his contract, taking on a fresh opportunity at the Kassam Stadium. He left as the owner of a Wednesday player of the year gong, voted for by supporters after the Wirral-born battler played an important role in their historic survival effort earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wales international, Vaulks sat out of the Yellows’ defeat to QPR this week - the first time he has not featured for his new side in this Championship campaign. The Owls know they’ll come up against a fierce competitor should he be brought back into the side.

“It is good to see him back, let’s see,” a smiling Röhl told The Star looking ahead to the Oxford trip. “I don’t know if he will be playing; he is sometimes in, sometimes out. I think he will knock on the door of the manager and say he wants to play! I know him very well!

“We will see. He will do everything for his team and we will do everything for us as a group, for our own team. He was helpful last season for us, he was a guy on the pitch who was always talking, he always took the responsibility. I am sure in the future we will see him as a coach. He is a great character, but tomorrow at three o’clock, he fights for his team and we fight for our goals. This is OK.”