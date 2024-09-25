Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s most adored ex-players has called on the help of the club’s fan base as he sets out on a run in memory of the man he credits with so much of the success of his career.

Carlton Palmer enjoyed a standout time as the Owls’ driving force in their glory days of the early 1990s, winning promotion from the old Second Division alongside the Rumbelows Cup under Ron Atkinson before making Wembley a home from home with Trevor Francis. He made 205 league appearances for the club in five years and collected 18 England caps along the way.

Now, while mourning the death of his late father Lloyd alongside close football friends Kevin Campbell and fellow ex-Owl Craig Shakespeare, he is preparing to strap up his trainers and take on this weekend’s Sheffield 10K where he’ll be hoping to raise £5,000 for the Cavendish Cancer Care charity for which he is a patron. Lloyd’s fight with dementia ended late last month at the age of 89 and Palmer will run the race alongside his wife Lucy with memories of his father at the forefront of his mind.

Speaking to The Star, the Wednesday legend - who also represented the likes of West Brom and Leeds United in a stellar career - described the monumental impact his father had on his life both in and out of football.

“Dad was the reason why I was so successful,” he said. “He was there no excuses, I wasn’t allowed to make any excuses. Things were hard early on and it was difficult, there weren’t many black players around and he always said to me you had to get through it and do whatever we had to do. You had to find a way.

“He was just a hard-working, decent man. A lot of the things he instilled in me when I was young I maybe didn’t understand at the time. I remember being a youngster at West Brom and my mum ironing my shirt for a matchday - he came out and told her to teach me how to do it myself. It was only years later that it hit me.

“I went to Leeds United and Howard Wilkinson, who allowed the players to choose whether they wore suits or tracksuits. One day I asked Howard about this and he told me to look around the dressing room. There were one or two exceptions but all the international footballers were in suits. The difference was those of us that got up in the morning and didn’t take the easy option of getting ready in five minutes and throwing a tracksuit on. What my old man taught me all those years before was that preparation and effort is key to being successful.”

Lloyd lived a remarkable life. Jamaica-born, he arrived in the UK as part of the Windrush generation and set about building a family and life in the West Midlands. Circumstances weren’t always easy, Palmer said, but his father led an attitude of hard graft and no excuses that he has sought to emulate. He was a passionate fan of snooker and cricket as well as football who was a popular bus driver by trade. Above all, Palmer said, Lloyd was a committed family man who leaves behind a wife, three children, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

“He was a very humble guy,” Palmer continued. “He was never one to ask for anything from anybody, it was always hard for me to do anything for me and he was never jealous of anybody else. He was comfortable in his own skin, he was comfortable speaking to Howard Wilkinson or Alex Ferguson and would always be himself. It is something he has passed onto me.

“He wasn’t the sort of bloke who would shout about it, but I knew he was proud of me and what I managed to achieve in football. It’s a difficult job to be a parent. He always said it wasn’t his job to be my friend, it was his job to teach me the right way and that’s what he did. He wasn’t one to deliver compliments about what I achieved, but I knew.”

Palmer became a patron of Cavendish Cancer Care after witnessing the support required by the family of ex-teammates such as Kevin Richardson and Gary McAllister, whose spouses passed away from the disease. The Broomhall-based charity offer support to people who have a cancer diagnosis, those who are recovering from cancer and those living with cancer - as well as supporting family members or carers of people affected by cancer.

Husband and wife pair Carlton and Lucy have so far raised nearly £4,000 of their £5,000 target ahead of Sunday’s race, with ex-Wednesday goalkeeper Mark Crossley having donated £500 of that through his mental health support group Walkings Brilliant. Grieving though he is, Palmer is hoping his run can be used to support other families going through tough times and hopes the generosity of the Wednesday fan base can help drive them towards their fundraising target.

“It’s a sad time for me,” Palmer said. “We can’t all live forever, we all go one day. Dad went at 89, he had only ever really been ill the last couple of years and he had a great innings. It’s my mum that I feel really sad for. When you’ve been married for 62 years it’s more than just a marriage. She’s a strong woman and she’ll come through it. Cav Cancer is a wonderful charity and anything we can do to support them is worthwhile.”