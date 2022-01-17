The 29-year-old was handed a starting berth by Darren Moore in Wednesday’s first home game of 2022, playing as a left wingback as the Owls sought to get back to winning ways after two disappointing defeats.

And NML didn’t disappoint, getting a goal and an assist at Hillsborough to set Moore’s side on their way to a comfortable 4-2 victory.

But it wasn’t just the fans and the manager that the former Cardiff City and Middlesbrough man was trying to impress on Saturday, with the player revealing afterwards that it was the first time that his son, Tao, was watching him play live.

Speaking to The Star after his impressive performance, the wide-man said, “In the warm-up, the last shot I had went into the top corner, and I said to the boys that I was feeling it today. I knew I was going to have a good game…

“It was my little boy’s first game, and I wanted to make him proud - so yeah, I knew I was going to have a good game.

“I was buzzing for him to be here to see it, and I felt very good going into the game today.”

Mendez-Laing hasn’t had the easiest of times of late, but now he’s looking to get back on track under Moore, and admits that he feels that he’s right where he’s meant to be now.

He told the media, “It’s been tough, I can’t lie. I think a break from football was needed as well, to deal with a few things myself, and find my love back for the game. I did miss the game, but now I am enjoying my football again, I am in a good place and happy.

"Long may this continue. I have a manager who believes in me, I feel comfortable here, content. It was my little boy’s first game, I wanted to make him proud."