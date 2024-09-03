Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, had quite the introduction to senior football last season...

Cadamarteri, who only recently celebrated his 19th birthday, went from the U18s to the U21s to the senior team at Middlewood Road in quick succession, and it didn’t take his manager, Danny Röhl, long to stick him into the mix for the first team after his goalscoring exploits in the Professional Development League. By December he had his first goal.

This season, however, it became apparent that the youngster wasn’t in the boss’ plans after a summer of new arrivals, and as the transfer window wound down he secured a loan move to Lincoln City, a switch green lit by the Owls given Michael Skubala’s style and the promise being shown at Sincil Bank.

For ‘Cadz’ he wants to get more English Football League goals under his belt, helping the Imps along the way, and also thanked his parent club’s manager for his part in the story so far.

“A lot of credit to Danny Rohl,” Cadamarteri told LFE.org.uk. “It’s not an easy decision to just put a young player into a team which at the time was struggling, so I’m very thankful to him because he took a risk on me and I’m happy that I was able to repay him with a few goals.

“I just want to play. I’ve signed a long-term contract at Sheffield Wednesday but first things first I want to play here (at Lincoln) and score some more goals. I’ve got five so far in my career, so to increase that tally this season would be great.”

Lincoln are in action tonight in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy against Chesterfield, and Cadamarteri will be hoping to get his first start after making his debut in League One from the bench over the weekend.