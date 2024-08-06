'I have my ambitions' - Sheffield Wednesday attacker sets goal for new campaign

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Anthony Musaba, says that he wants to improve on last year’s return as the Owls head into the 2024/25 season.

The 23-year-old had a strong debut season at Hillsborough in difficult circumstances after the manager that signed him, Xisco, left early into his Owls career, and he found himself playing a regular part in an often brutal relegation scrap.

But despite that the Dutchman came up trumps on a number of occasions, grabbing seven goals and five assists in his first Championship campaign, and with a full Danny Röhl preseason under his belt - scoring one of only two Wednesday goals over the last three matches - he admits that he’s looking to kick on further in the upcoming season.

Speaking to The Star he said, “I have my ambitions on a personal level, but they’re for myself. I just know that it has to be better than last season for sure, especially now we have a better team and we know how to play.

“The coaches have told me to keep going from how I ended last season, and to keep improving where I can. They want me to show my qualities, just like every other player here.”

Meanwhile, Musaba also spoke about their final warm-up fixture over the weekend when he again looked bright, setting them up nicely for this Sunday’s opening fixture against Plymouth Argyle.

“It was a good game, and I think we were dominant,” he said after the 0-0 draw with Leganes. “Especially in the first half, but the second half too. I think we’ve handled preseason well, and even if we haven’t scored many I think the way we’ve played was good.”

The winger is expected to start at Hillsborough this weekend when competitive football returns to S6, and he’ll be hoping to start this season the way he ended after grabbing three direct goal contributions in his the final three matches.