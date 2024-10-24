"I have a different opinion.." Danny Röhl responds to Sheffield Wednesday boo boys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl has responded to supporters that chose to boo at the final whistle of their goalless draw with Swansea City on Tuesday evening - making clear his reading of the game was different to theirs.

The Owls played out their second 0-0 draw of the month in a game that saw them fail to hit the target with any of their eight efforts on goal - though the German boss was quick to point out the opportunities spurned to create shooting chances. A quiet night at S6 ended with a section of the Owls support booing at the final whistle.

Asked about that reaction, a smiling Röhl admitted his surprise and said: “I think even in this situation, I take it. If they have that opinion, I have a different opinion about the game. My team invest everything and they said also in the changing room that they were not happy because of the result. My point is to come back and give them (his players) a clear picture on the performance, which I did.

“I think it is more helpful that we support each other during and after the game. Everybody is welcome, I like the atmosphere. My team needs energy, we give energy on the pitch. Everybody else has to make a decision in the stadium about what is the opinion, it is not my part to give that advice. I try to do my job as best as possible and I know what we can create. We keep going.”

After 11 Championship matches Wednesday sit 18th in the table on 12 points. Only one defeat has come in their last five league outings, though their touch in front of goal is lacking with only one goal scored in their last four matches. Speaking ahead of their clash at Portsmouth on Friday evening, Röhl described a ‘glass half-full’ approach to where they’re at - and asked why some supporters are perhaps a little ‘half-empty’ in their view on things, the German boss shrugged his shoulders.

“I think you have to ask our fans, sometimes,” he said. “I see a team that is creating a lot of things. Of course there is emotional things and it is my job to take the emotion out and look from a tactical and physical side, the decision making. Of course after a game there is emotion, but you have to look in the deep. I always look in the deep.”

While there is plenty to be worked on, his reflection and analysis of the Swansea game have delivered reasons to be cheerful, he said. It’s fair to say he’s a manager that rarely hides his emotions and while he was clearly frustrated with the Owls’ failure to create the killer moment in the goalless draw, his post-match demeanour on Tuesday was balanced. Wednesday enjoyed a great deal more touches in the opposition box than their opposition in both their Burnley defeat and the Swansea draw, statistics he says shows a certain direction of travel - even if there is a frustration at their failure to complete attacks.

“When we make a not good game, I am the first to be critical at first with my person and then of course we speak about this,” he said. “But when you create a lot of good things, how we pressed against Swansea, it was well.

“It gives us power and energy and we create good moments. We will in improve, we have to improve, there’s no doubt and no question mark. But we cannot just look always to (negative) things. My expectation and my demanding is high, my players want to win games, everybody here has a clear mindset and this is good. We know what we can do and we know we need a strong performance to win games... We can win games and all the games since Millwall we had a chance.”