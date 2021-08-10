"I had a choice.." Sheffield Wednesday key man Josh Windass provides major injury update

The 27-year-old has ended any lingering transfer speculation by extending his Owls stay until 2023 and continues a wave of good news for Wednesday fans in a summer of squad rebuilding by Darren Moore.

Next on the agenda for Windass is to get back to fitness after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury late last month.

Speaking for the first time on his injury as part of the unveiling of his new deal, the former Rangers man said: “I sprinted for the ball and just felt my hamstring tweak. I was in quite a bit of pain.

“We didn’t know how serious it was at first but after talks with the specialist and the physios here I had a choice whether to go with an operation or not, but we chose to go with the operation just to be safer, so I can come back fitter and stronger.

“I’m well on my way to recovery now and I’ll be back soon.”

October has been set as a possible return target for the former Rangers man, who is hoping to use his time away as a positive rather than a negative.

He said: “I’ve not been injured in quite a long time, so I’ve attacked this injury with a positive mindset and I’ve been using it as a fresh start for my mind.

“I’ve been watching the football a bit differently, analysing the games we’ve been playing and trying to learn different things and not being negative about being injured.

“I need to come back and help the team as much as I can.”

Windass visited the Owls’ Middlewood Road training ground earlier this week and met a raft fo the club’s new faces.

“It’s good to have human interaction again,” he said. “It’s a great dressing room, having a couple of laughs with the boys and seeing some new faces I hadn’t seen in a while.