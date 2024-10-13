"I feel it every day" Inside the mind of Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

During pre-season, The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday reporting team sat down for an exclusive interview with Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl. Sat back in a wicker chair, away from the glare of a press conference auditorium, he gave his most personal interview to date.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously published in our exclusive premium newsletter ‘Alex Miller on Wednesday’, the interview touches on what drives him, how he almost switches off and most touchingly the strain he feels in leaving his family for weeks at a time.

Below is the bulk of that interview. You can sign up to future editions of ‘Alex Miller on Wednesday’ by clicking HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A private man..

Had Forrest Gump added football journalist to his extensive CV, he wouldn't have had to reach too far for a metaphor when seeking to describe the interviewing of a new figure. He'd say something about chocolate. You never know what you're going to get.

Some players and managers are illuminating, offering five-minute answers to questions, expanding on follow-up questions, delivering unique insight into how they think and work and sometimes on talking points outside of the game. Some figures are a little more reserved, some trained in the art of not giving much away. You get the impression some may have been burnt in relationships before you. The vast, vast majority are kind and generous with their time. Those that find it uncomfortable don't often do it. I can count the number of deliberately obtuse interviews I've had to battle through on half a hand.

Tempers flare in the passion of the sport and some on-record chats can be a little terse - those aren't often much use to a press journalist - but there's an understanding that they'll happen from time to time. You'll have spiky words off the slate with people you wouldn't have expected. Grudges are incredibly rare.

Steve Ellis

Filing into the plush directors suite in the belly of Hillsborough's south stand, we met Danny Röhl for the first time on October 16 2023. It quickly struck that he was the engaging kind; smart, detailed and articulate in a second language to the extent it generated feelings of personal embarrassment to the British folk gathered round him whose grasp of foreign lingo largely plateaus with the phrase "Dos cerveza por favor." It soon became clear, as if there were any doubt even then, that we were in the presence of a high achiever. As first impressions go, his was a knockout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that directors lounge sit-down he spoke in great detail about football and his plans for Sheffield Wednesday. But seeking to get an insight into the man who at that stage didn't have his own English-language Wikipedia entry, it was clear he didn't quite feel as comfortable. Some folk are delighted to delve into their private lives, happy for the opportunity to provide a glimpse of the man beyond the tracksuit, but it's not all that common. Frankly, to those who don't want to engage on that level, it's none of our business or that of our audience. Sensing his ever-so-slight step back, the questions were happily directed back to football.

It was a pleasant surprise, then, nine months on, when Danny Röhl so generously dipped into personal themes in a chat held over a coffee table outside the bar area of their plush training camp base in Germany.

He strikes as a private man in love with the job, but also so madly in love with a family he speaks about in different tones when the theme arises. His is a job heavy in pressure, heavy in workload. His meticulous, detail-soaked methods are the product of endless hours outside of training sessions. The recruitment chats had with prospective players can last two hours or more, poring over the inner facets of their game and how Röhl and his staff can improve them, how they can fit into the grand plan at Wednesday. All this takes a great deal of planning and analysis you feel other managers aren't on board with.

But these talks also take in the personal lives of both manager and target; kids, partners, pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl is a passionate family man whose career has taken him away from home. Sat over that coffee table, he described how that feels - and gave a deeper insight into the man than we've ever had before.

Surgery, scholar and stress

There'll be plenty written about the life and times of Danny Röhl in the years to come, one feels. Should his trajectory as one of the brightest managerial prospects in European football continue as expected, there'll be books written someday that enter into his childhood, his short playing career and the inner workings of a brain that doesn't seem to have an off-switch.

In March, The Star attempted to dip its toe into some of the making of the man, who at just 35 is perhaps still being made. A medium-form article sought to take a look from a distance at the influence of Zwickau, Röhl's hometown, takes a glance at information gleaned from a chat with a figure of his last club as a player and at the circumstances that led to his first job in the backroom at RB Leipzig. You can read it HERE.

He went under the knife nine times between the age of 16 and 20, finishing a modest, injury-punctured career in the colours of FC Eilenberg while studying at the University of Leipzig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what of the man himself? He presents as a workaholic, obsessed with the sport he loves so dearly. How does he relax? Does he relax? Sort of.

DELIGHTED: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"When I have time, usually in the summer, I read books," he told me some months ago. "These can be about different things, maybe basketball coaches or whoever. You always have to look beside football at other things, you are looking for videos or documentaries online. You must use this, it is not always about tactical things but it is about leading and this can be very helpful, which principles you can have and what is important as a leader.

"I like stuff about big managers, how they became successful and how they lead groups. This is all good education and it is what I want to try. I am open-minded about all these things. You cannot improve by yourself, if you have the opportunity to speak to other coaches then this is great.

"The German handball team, when they won the title, it was interesting to see how they prepared for the tournament, how they went about it. I am very open-minded, I think everybody can learn things every day and this is what I demand for my players. Every day is a preparation to improve every day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a typically intense response from a serious and fiercely ambitious man. A few months on, sat on a wicker chair in Germany, the question was raised as to how his summer of reading had gone.

He smiled at the recall: "This summer was just one book about leadership, but not more if I am honest. I prepared the season schedule, I had a lot of meetings with players. Time I would usually have to read more books but not this time. It is OK, I have to write my own playbook."

Writing his own playbook he certainly is. This summer has been a whirlwind for the Wednesday boss, nine successful transfer deals secured, a few fallen by the wayside. He's managed the arrival of an important new staff member and the extension of contracts to key players. All this after his own contract negotiations and conversations with Dejphon Chansiri over the future direction of the club he has grown a great affection for.

From the outside looking in, you wonder what strain it all takes. Football is a 24/7 industry loaded with opinion, some of it putrid in nature. Portly sports writers hammer contradictions into iPhones, fans deliver their thoughts to social media, agents make demands and in-house discussions are non-stop. Every public utterance is the potential subject of a headline, every supermarket interaction liable to be reported back to the internet for good or for bad. Oh, and there's the success of a football team to worry about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl is a manager that looks after himself and at 35 is a mere slip of a lad. But the industry is one that can chew you up over time. Former Wednesday manager Darren Moore spoke about how conscious he was of protecting his mental and physical health over time, such were the demands of football management. He found it incredibly difficult.

It's a balance that stretches from the very top of the game to the lower leagues, 44-year-old Barcelona coach Xavi describing a 'cruel' job that "wears you down" and former Liverpool managerial behemoth Jürgen Klopp, 57, announcing his resignation from the Anfield club with the words "I cannot do it again and again and again and again".

In a piece with the Athletic earlier this year, 44-year-old Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens described his new-found inability to grow a beard as a sign of stress and that a tendency to clench his teeth leaves him waking up some mornings with bleeding gums. Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones, 51, is known to bite his fingernails to the point of drawn blood. David Moyes is one of a number of bosses to have described mental health struggles in his career.

For Röhl, just nine months into frontline management and seemingly enjoying the cut and thrust of what it entails, there are no signs of stress. His thick head of hair remains and his enthusiasm for the game unabated. For now at least, the man Wednesday supporters believe could take a stroll over the Don seems to be a man content with the workload.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I try to make time (to relax), even if it is 20 or 25 minutes," he said when asked what measures he takes to protect himself from the dangers of stress. "But at the moment it is 24 hours football. You have to prepare for the next training, prepare for this and this and this. But I like this, when you have such a passion for football then you can enjoy every single minute of the team.

"I enjoy having meetings with my team, this is not for me a stress, it is enjoyable. You have different challenges as a manager, you feel it. You have decisions you have to make, things don't go to plan, things happen, you have to be active and make a quick decision. But all in all I am enjoying my work at the moment and I'm looking forward to the new season."

Driven to succeed

Where has this seemingly unquenchable thirst for work come from, or the ambition that so clearly burns in him? Röhl is a manager few close onlookers would disagree is set for the top of the game, his rise from youth analyst to the Champions League and the World Cup greased by his own talent and aptitude.

He was a Premier League assistant in his 20s, the assistant manager of his country at a time many of his players were of a younger age. And still he pushed. Overlooked for the Wednesday job in the summer of 2023, he came back for another pop. He wants to manage in the Premier League as soon as possible and it's hoped he does so with a Sheffield Wednesday badge on his tracksuit. He's known to push those around him while he strives for the 'high performance culture' he came to know elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where does a 35-year-old get this level of ambition? Where does the insatiable work ethic come from hour after hour after hour? Röhl sits back in that wicker chair for a moment in thought.

"Ambition is the right word," he says thoughtfully. "When you have ambition, when you want to be the best you can, for me it is sometimes that good is not good enough. You must do things again and again and you must be a little bit nasty to make the next step and the next step.

"This is also what the players are feeling. When you win, all is good, when you lose everything is worse. But you have to push and push every day. I try with my staff, I demand a lot, to take responsibility and to make some decisions. I have a lot of departments and I demand they make good decisions for us and that they are looking forward."

The influence of high-profile football figures is one the German coach speaks about often, finding parallels in his management of James Beadle in that of Manuel Neuer, mentioning Robert Lewandowski in one press conference when discussing the task of improving the confidence of his attacking players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It trickles down, too. His experiences with the likes of Hansi Flick and Ralph Hasenhüttl are well-known and have helped to form a hunger to be ahead of the game. Being ahead of the game, of course, means working harder than your rivals. It takes work beyond work hours.

"What I learned from Ralf Ragnick was to be prepared and to be one step ahead," he said. "When I was assistant coach and analyst the manager would say nothing but would then say a day later 'Do you have this and this?' You had to be prepared. If you were not prepared it was difficult. This is what I want to see from me, from my team and from my staff."

Was he always this way?

"I must be honest, at university, if tomorrow was the test I would start this evening!" he chuckled. "I was always looking forward a lot. I was always structured in how I could learn. I think the last 10 years was very helpful for me to prepare for all these things.

"I have seen so many pre-season camps at different clubs with different managers and this is helpful. From each club and manager I take some points and bring them together, then hopefully I make the right schedule for my team and that we will be ready for the next season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other big challenge

Our coffee table chinwag with Röhl took place the day after players and staff were given an afternoon off, such were the demands of a run-out at Red Bull Salzburg the previous day. Recovery, both physical and mental, were key to the progression of a week's hard work in the Alpine heat.

Some played golf, some took a wander round a nearby lake, many headed to a local Italian restaurant for some much-needed carb loading. Danny Röhl helped himself to an opportunity he doesn't often get.

"I saw my family, which was nice," he said. "They are around on a one-week holiday and it is good to see them because my kids didn't see me for four weeks in a row. It is hard for them and it is good to use what time off we have. Then in the evening I started to make the meeting for today and we go forward. This is the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a big challenge at the moment for my family, especially with the two kids. In my business I have to do it again and again, it is the job, there are always things to do, always things happening in football and sometimes even when you get time with the family, then you're body is there but your mind is not. It is still in the football business. For my two kids, the youngest is just five years old, it is hard at the moment. I feel it every day. But this is where we are."

It is these words that resonated beyond all talk of transfer tittle-tattle and injury update. It's conversations such as these that remind us that at the heart of this sport are human beings with the same loves and stresses as anyone.