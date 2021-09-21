And from saving back-to-back penalties in World Cup qualifiers for his country to making back-to-back errors for Sheffield Wednesday, the feeling is that he’s already built up enough experience to deal with any criticism coming his way.

The Northern Ireland international was nominated for League One’s August player of the month award and made some magnificent saves – not least a match-turning penalty save against Rotherham United – in a string of clean sheets at the start of the season.

Asked about his fumbling of a cross that allowed Shrewsbury Town’s Ryan Bowman to poke home the equaliser in a frustrating 1-1 draw for Wednesday, Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley gave a predictably passionate and honest defence of his stopper.

Sheffield Wednesday need to get back to keeping clean sheets as soon as possible, says Chey Dunkley.

“He’s been excellent for us,” Dunkley said. “We can’t expect him to be flawless every single game.

“When if does make a mistake, it’s about whether one of his teammates can pull him out of it? It’s the same for me, there are times I’ve made a mistake and he’s made great saves.

“We’ll all look at things in analysis and see where we can improve. He’ll know where he can do better."

From a run of five consecutive clean sheets at the start of the season, Wednesday have now failed to win in their last three, conceding five goals in the process.

And having spoken to Peacock-Farrell, Dunkley knows all too well what the Owls need to do to get back to winning ways.

“Don’t take it away from him, we’ve had all those clean sheets and we need to get back to that again.

“I spoke to him and said ‘listen let’s make sure we’re getting back to that’, keeping clean sheets.

“I don’t want to be too harsh on him, because if you’re harsh on him after one mistake you’re quick to forget the level he’s set. He’s set that level, the thing now is to maintain that level.