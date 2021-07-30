'I don't see how Sheffield Wednesday's recruitment could have gone much better...'

After a bit of a quiet period, the Owls have had a flurry of newcomers, taking their tally to six for the summer following the additions of Jack Hunt, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing.

The news went down well with Wednesday fans and the increased activity in the transfer market has also impressed The Star’s football writers.

Speaking on the return of The Star Owls Podcast, Owls reporter Joe Crann was almost pleasantly surprised by how much the club were able to do, considering the transfer restrictions that they remain under during this window.

Joe said: "Looking at the signings they've made, and the restrictions they're under, I don't see how it could have gone much better... 'If Wednesday can get a proper number nine through the door, someone who'll get you 10/15 goals, then I don't see why they can't make a real push this season - granted nobody major leaves or gets injured."

Another Owls writer at The Star, Alex Miller reckons there were already players too good for division and that there hould be genuined reason for optimism among Wednesdayites.

“Even before the recent transfers, there was no doubt the core of players in that team are too good for League One… Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Dominic Iorfa Massimo Luongo,” added Alex.

Backing that up, Joe said: "I look at someone like Dominic Iorfa, somebody with his kind of ability, and players like Barry Bannan, and think they shouldn’t be competing to be the best player at Wednesday next season - they should be competing to be the best players in the division… They’re not League One footballers."

But there should still be more to come, with that elusive striker still necessary going into the new campaign, particularly with Josh Windass going to be out for what Darren Moore described as ‘a considerable amount of time’.

"Certainly a striker, or two, would be ideal… Maybe some cover at centre half,” added Alex. “It does sound like there’s a couple of deals very close for an attacker and a midfield man as well - so yeah, it could even be the same number of signings as they’ve already made again.

"There’s a huge turnover of players, and a fresh identity, and reading between the lines it’s a case of getting as many bodies through the door as possible."