‘I don’t want to leave Sheffield Wednesday,’ says Owls defender

Centre-back Frederico Venancio has expressed his desire to secure a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Portugal Under-21 international, who has started the Owls’ last five fixtures, is on a season long-loan from Vitoria de Setubal.

Owls Frederico Venancio......Pic Steve Ellis

Wednesday have the option to buy Venancio on a permanent basis at the end of the season and the 24-year-old says he wants to seal a long stay.

He told The Star: “I would love it to become a permanent move come the end of the season. I will do my best to make that happen but it is not in my hands. I can control what I do on the pitch but after that it is down to the chairman of the club.

“My goal is to stay and be here in England a lot of years.”

Ex-Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal drafted Venancio in as defensive cover mid-August but he only featured once under him. Although injuries have hit the Owls hard at centre-half, Jos Luhukay, Carvalhal’s successor, has placed his faith in Venancio, playing him in his three-man defence against Sheffield United, Carlisle United and Cardiff City.

Venancio said: “It was hard at the beginning but I understood it (not playing) because there are a lot of talented players here.

“I knew it was going to be a difficult challenge because all the players in this team have talent and quality.

“I just needed to carry on working hard and wait for my opportunity. My opportunity has now come and I’m trying to impress the new coach and make him feel that he can trust me.”

The Setubal-born defender, who captained Vitoria in the three previous campaigns, has played a big part in Wednesday recording three clean sheets on the spin.

“It is a really hard challenge for me,” said Venancio. “I’m playing in a different league against different players.

“I’m still learning about the different culture but I’m trying my best to learn every day from all of the lads and I’m enjoying it.

“It was my dream to play in England and I just want to help the team and the club.”

“As a player, you don’t want to be in the stand; you want to be on the pitch helping your team mates and I’m doing that now, and I’m happy about that.”