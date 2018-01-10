I can't wait to see what Jos Luhukay can get out of this Sheffield Wednesday team: Jon Newsome's Owls Column

So it is all change down at S6 and I wouldn’t be telling the truth if, just like most people, I said that I knew of Jos Luhukay before his appointment as the new Sheffield Wednesday manager.

As starts go in your new job I don’t think there will be many that are as frenetic as the one that he has faced these last few days, with more to come in the run up to this Friday's derby, and I’m sure he will have been doing as much homework as possible not only on the opposition, but on his own players as well.

Jos Kuhukay overseeing training this week in his first week in the job. Pic Steve Ellis

Having done a bit of research via the net, probably the same as most people, what comes across are that he seems to be definitely his own man and doesn’t seem to suffer fools gladly. Again being totally honest it was a complete surprise when his name suddenly came into the frame but it was pretty obvious that there was an abundance of applications for the job and we just have to trust the Chairman’s judgement on this one and that he is the right guy for the job.

Usually you would expect the new manager to be given some funds to bring in some new faces but with the size of the current squad, the number of those that are out injured, and the FFP limits it isn’t going to be as easy as you would normally expect.

There has been a lot of talk lately about the ‘bounce’ that sometimes occurs when there has been a new managerial appointment at struggling clubs. People wonder how the same set of players can go from one extreme to another and until you have been in that situation it is sometimes difficult to understand. There can be a number of reasons but as soon as that new manager is appointed there can be a huge change in the atmosphere around the place.

Players who have previously been left out or are struggling with form suddenly get a bit of a jolt, there’s a chink of daylight and the possibility of a change of fortune. The players that are playing well will hopefully continue in the same vein of form that they have been doing. The new guy will bring in some new ideas, maybe change the way that you are set up or his emphasis on how he wants you to play may be different to what has gone before.

Jos Luhukay listens intently to chairman Dejphon Chansiri

Over the last few months I have heard supporters questioning why the players have played in a certain way and not changed things themselves. The simple answer is that you play the game how your manager and/or his staff want you to play. There aren’t many occasions where the players will go against the manager’s wishes and decides to change things themselves. Don’t get me wrong, it does happen, and has happened in the past but it usually ends up with more than a few harsh words after the game.

If a player constantly goes against the managers wishes he will usually lose his place in the team so even though you might not agree with how you are playing, how things are going it is very difficult to do much about it. There will be the usual clear the air talks, plenty of arguments and differences of opinion but at the end of the day the manager is the manager and it is his job to decide and dictate how he wants ‘his’ team to play.

This is why I am really looking forward to seeing how Luhukay goes about things over the next couple of weeks. He will hopefully have a number of players coming back from injury and at his disposal but in the meantime the current fit and available players have an enormous opportunity to impress their new manager and what better game to do it in than against your high-flying neighbours.

