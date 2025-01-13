Sheffield Wednesday will hope to welcome a few new faces through the door this month as Danny Röhl eyes ‘big impact’ players who can come straight into the first-team. But the transfer market is risky business and Hillsborough regulars know all too well how easily mistakes can be made.

The Owls have signed some absolute gems but there are also plenty of forgettable names - and some who are memorable for all the wrong reasons. But who are the worst players to come through the door? Well, the Star enlisted the help of Artificial Intelligence to see.

Grok, an AI Tool provided by X, was simply asked who Sheffield Wednesday’s 10 worst ever signings are. Scroll below to see who it picked and the explanation it gave for each player.

1 . Jordan Rhodes AI explanation: Despite being one of the club's most expensive signings when he joined from Middlesbrough in 2017, Rhodes struggled to replicate his previous form, scoring just 20 goals in 115 games. His high cost and underwhelming performance make him a notable mention. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Urby Emanuelson AI explanation: Emanuelson, who joined in the 2016/17 season, had a notable career before arriving at Sheffield Wednesday. However, he only made one appearance, which was as a late substitute on the last day of the season, making his signing bizarre and disappointing. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Gilles de Bilde AI explanation: Signed from PSV Eindhoven in 1999, De Bilde scored only 14 goals in 66 games, with his time at the club seen as underwhelming, especially considering his previous reputation. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Stevie May AI explanation: Signed from St Johnstone in 2014, May was expected to make an impact but managed only 7 goals in 39 appearances, leading to his sale to Preston. He's often mentioned for not living up to his transfer fee and wages. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales