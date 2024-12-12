Danny Röhl has selection decisions to make ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash at Oxford United on Saturday.

The ever-so-changeable mood around the Wednesday conversation has seemingly moved the cup from half-full to half-empty after back-to-back home matches returned one point - with Röhl’s post-match press conference prompting headlines over the strides the club will be able to take in the January transfer window.

First and foremost, though, there are three points to attack this weekend and in leaving their home form behind and heading to Oxford United, there should be huge optimism they can record what would be a fifth road trip win in six. Their hosts are on a horror run of form and Wednesday will arrive as favourites.

Quite how Röhl set the Owls up for the challenge of freefalling Oxford remains to be seen. One position that has seen some change in recent weeks is right wing-back, with Yan Valery adapting from the wide right role to the right of the back three. Pol Valentin has shared the role for the most part, coming off the bench in their last three outings - twice at half-time - to mixed results.

The Spaniard has proven a popular figure within the fan base, with some debate online as to whether he should be given more opportunity in the starting line-up. Asked where Valentin sits in his current thinking and what more he needs to do to get a run of starts in the team, Röhl told The Star after Tuesday evening’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers: “I look at the whole picture.

“I watch what my players do when they come in and for every player it is similar. One good situation is not a guarantee that you play again. This is what we have to understand. Every player must perform on a consistent level and I ask you today; what do you think of the performance of Pol, maybe? But this is not about Pol, it is a general point.

“I look at which performances are good and I think today everybody was hoping (for a win). We had some players who had an impact and some players today that came in and I didn't see those players in this time. It is always about my demands and what I deliver. It is not enough in a football team to deliver one good action or one 10 minutes. If you want to be a starter then you have to deliver in the training, in the game, in training, in the game and do everything. These are the points that I take to make the right selection.”