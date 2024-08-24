Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Championship manager, Gary Rowett, says that he understands Danny Röhl’s mentality - but believes it can also have its pitfalls.

Wednesday have come back down to earth with a bump over the last week, conceding six goals without reply in defeats to Sunderland and Leeds United, with the latest defeat coming on home soil as they lost Friday night’s Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.

The nature of the defeats have led to some questioning the Owls’ tactics and attacking approach, however Rowett believes that it’s something that the Wednesday boss won’t be changing anytime soon - he did issue a word of warning, though.

“Danny Röhl wants to be aggressive,” he said during Sky Sport’s post-match coverage. “He wants to play with a high press, and he’s taken a player out of the build-up because he wants to get more bodies forward - because he doesn’t want to be a team getting out of the bottom three.

"Obviously he didn’t inherit that, he got them out of it, but at the same time he wants to be an ambitious manager that has a team that can compete in the top six. I think the challenge with that tactic is that - against some teams - if you’re a little bit loose in possession, particularly a team like Leeds, they’ll hurt you. If you leave them space they’ll hurt you.”

Wednesday have a Carabao Cup game and a transfer deadline day to deal with before they next return to Championship action against Millwall at the end of the month, and while the personnel available to Röhl may change it’s almost certain that his philosophy won’t - it’s just not in his nature, even if that means taking a few defeats along the way.