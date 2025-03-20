Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he likes the mindset that he’s seen from his players this season - saying they won’t give up on their ambitions.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday’s hopes of sneaking into the play-offs took a hit over the weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by city rivals, Sheffield United, a result that prompted rival manager, Chris Wilder, to say that the Owls’ season was ‘done’.

But speaking before the Steel City derby, Röhl discussed how much ambition his team have, saying that there were a lot of winnable games that they still have to play. Losing to United doesn’t change that, but the Owls boss knows how tough the final run-in will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The good thing is my team is hungry,” he told the media “We're not waiting for the season to be over. Some players said to me straight after Sunderland, if we win nine from 11 we have a big chance to achieve more. I like this mindset. It's a long way, a tough way to go.

Some winnable Wednesday games

"After the international break we'll be facing teams playing for something. In the Championship you have no easy games, you have to do the basics right. It isn't everything but I said to my team the last two games the data showed we came back to our highest level of intensity and if we can keep this in our nine finals, there's a big chance to win a lot of games.”

He went on to add, "The good thing is when you recognise our performance was good in the last weeks and it was just the results that were not coming, you believe and you know the moment will come when the performance is linked with the results. Plymouth, except for the first six minutes, we played a good game; Norwich you cannot just say we were bad in the first half because this is not true, we played against a strong side that did a lot of things right in the first half.... They had a good day and were quicker in their mindsight but we could change it and this is a big strength of my group, they can adjust things and transfer things from half-time to the pitch.”

Wednesday return to action on March 29th when they make the trip over to Cardiff City following the international break, and with six points separating them from the play-off positions they’ll be hoping to close the gap when they face a Bluebirds side battling against relegation in the Championship.