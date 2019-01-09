Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday travel to in-form Hull City on Saturday for their Championship clash at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers are on the up with five wins on the bounce in the league under Nigel Adkins, although they lost their FA Cup tie against Millwall last weekend.

Owls caretaker Manager Steve Agnew. Pic Steve Ellis

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 12 January.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not going to be broadcast on Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Hull v Wednesday live?

You can keep track of team news and follow a match day live blog on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Wednesday will be without long-term absentees Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper, while Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan are also in doubt after picking up knocks in last weekend’s FA Cup match against Luton Town.

Who is the referee?

The referee will be Geoff Eltringham, the assistant referees are Nick Greenhalgh and James Mainwaring, and the fourth official will be David Webb.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Hull win at 21/20, a draw is 12/5 and a Wednesday win is 13/5.

What is Hull and Wednesday’s form?

Hull are three places above Wednesday, in 13th place and have an unbeaten run of five matches over the festive period.

Wednesday have also had a strong Christmas and New Year and have three clean sheets in their last five games.