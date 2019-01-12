Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: one change for Owls Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday travel to Hull City for today’s Championship match... Follow all the action on our live blog – and refresh the page for updates. Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday Matchday Live Blog Steven Fletcher issues Sheffield Wednesday rallying cry ahead of Yorkshire derby duel with Hull City Feature: The financial puzzle Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is seeking to solve