Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: full time as Tigers take victory Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday slumped to their first defeat in five matches at the hands of in-form Hull City. Here’s how the action unfolded at the KCOM Stadium... Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday Matchday Live Blog The chase is on for Sheffield Wednesday as caretaker boss targets huge rise up the table with squad ‘capable of mounting a challenge’ Steven Fletcher issues Sheffield Wednesday rallying cry ahead of Yorkshire derby duel with Hull City