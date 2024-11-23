Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday head to East Yorkshire to take on Hull City on Tuesday night

Hull City’s run of games without a victory has stretched to eight ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Sheffield Wednesday but Tigers boss Tim Walter still felt his side showed plenty of character as they lost 1-0 at Luton Town on Saturday.

Mark McGuinness’s first goal for the Hatters on 33 minutes was enough to ensure the points remained in Bedfordshire. Hull have now not won a game since beating bottom-side Queens Park Rangers 3-1 on October 1. They have lost five and drawn three since that triumph, as they picked up a point from games against Burnley, Derby County and Portsmouth.

After the defeat at Luton, Walter reflected: “It’s the same, a replay from the other games that we played the last seven weeks, but at the end, they took one set-piece to score and we didn’t. We weren’t able to score and that’s the moment, but what I saw was a good character from my team, because they’re fighting until the end.

“They tried to fight against a loss and that’s important to have and they created, we had a lot of possession, we played a different style, we played not just from the back short, we played long balls and I’m very happy about my team. They want to score, that’s all they want, they want to shoot them in, they want to score before, but on Tuesday it’s the next opportunity to score and to shoot goals and that’s all I can expect. They still showed a lot of confidence and a lot of conviction and that’s all I can see at the moment on the pitch.”

Sheffield Wednesday came from a goal down on Saturday to draw 1-1 with Cardiff City at Hillsborough. The Owls were only behind for two minutes as Ollie Tanner put the Bluebirds in front on 34 minutes with Di’Shon Bernard hitting back almost immediately for the hosts. Danny Rohl’s men will look to use Tuesday’s game as a chance to put some distance between themselves and the relegation places, having already won at Hull in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.