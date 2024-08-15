Hull City boss makes cheeky VAR claim after Sheffield Wednesday controversy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Hull City manager Tim Walter spoke in relaxed tones about his side’s Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday - but seemed unsure of the validity of decisions that saw his side see two goals disallowed.

The Tigers found themselves a goal down within 20 seconds of the start of a match that finished 2-1 after Water’s countryman and counterpart Danny Röhl made 11 changes to his Wednesday line-up. A double from debutant forward Charlie McNeill did the business for the Owls, who closed out the match with assurance despite the home side having had two goals disallowed.

One in particular served up controversy, Manchester City loanee Finlay Burns having a debut goal scrubbed off with referee Tom Nield adjudging a foul on Owls keeper Pierce Charles. The decision drew uproar on the Tigers’ bench. “I never, never, never, ever would say any words about decisions,” Walter said post-match before throwing on a mischievous expression. “They decided like that. In Germany we have VAR, so maybe it would be different in Germany.”

A summer appointment formerly of Hamburger SV, Walter cut an emotional figure all night in his technical area but spoke calmly of an encouraging Hull performance in his press conference. Wednesday won the ball high up the pitch for both McNeill goals and the home manager put that down to the error of his players.

“How we conceded our goals today was all about our mistakes, but that’s football,” he said. “The progression I saw today, the improvement on Saturday was much better. We tried to press them down, have a lot of possession and we tried to keep them away from the goal. They didn’t get the ball in some situations, but if you make mistakes like that, that’s life.

“I am happy about the performance from my team but not about the result, we want to win all the time. We showed courage, we showed mentality we showed conviction and confidence and that is what I want to see. It is a bad result, but a good performance.”