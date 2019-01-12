Hull City 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday: dominant Tigers end Owls undefeated run 

It was an afternoon to forget for Sheffield Wednesday at the KCOM Stadium as the Owls slumped to defeat at the hands of in-form Hull City.

Wednesday named just one change from last weekend’s FA Cup match against Luton Town as Keiren Westwood returned in the Owls goal at the expense of Cameron Dawson.

Nigel Adkins named eight changes for the home side, and it was star duo Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen who spearheaded a dominant display for the Tigers.

Hull started brightly and stayed on top for much of the first half, subjecting the Wednesday goal to a barrage of chances that demanded the very best of Westwood.

The Owls’ goalkeeper was equal to all Adkins’ men had thrown at him until added time in the first half, when Championship player of the month Bowen cut inside from the right and rifled his shot home.

It was a similar story in the second half and within seven minutes of the restart Hull made it two after Westwood brought down Martin in the box and Bowen coolly converted the resulting penalty.

Caretaker manager Steve Agnew tried to inject some life into Wednesday’s performance by bringing on Atdhe Nuhiu in place of Marco Matias and Sam Winnall for Steven Fletcher, but the game looked beyond the visitors with 15 minutes to go.

Grosicki continued to haunt the Owls defence with a number of chances falling for the Polish international, but it was substitute Fraizer Campbell who heaped further misery on Wednesday with a thundering half-volley for Hull’s third of the afternoon.

Hull could have had a fourth when Grosicki broke through and looked set for a one on one with Westwood, but a last ditch tackle from Hector saved Wednesday from any further misery.

The home side continued to create chances until the death, but saw out the remainder of the match comfortably as they continued their impressive winning run.